Naheed Nenshi responds to provincial pot pitch

Lost in the election haze, current Mayor Naheed Nenshi is reiterating his stance on pot policy as the province polishes their vision for marijuana legislation.

On Wednesday, the Alberta government released their first draft for how the province will handle pot regulation – and there weren't many surprises.

The model for purchasing will look a lot like what's currently in place for alcohol as the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission will oversee the rollout of marijuana. ​What's also proposed is that 18 year-olds are able to buy pot from specialized retail stores, which could turn out to follow a public or private model.

The City of Calgary is looking at regulating weed entirely on a public health lens and trying to maintain vibrancy within communities – Nenshi said the province's proposal doesn't go far enough with that lens.

So far, the province and the federal government have been silent on where any economic benefit on the green stuff will go.

"The province has stood up and said to the federal government 'hey, we have to do all the regulatory work so we should get the lion's share of the tax,'" said Nenshi. "Municipalities have to stand up and say the same thing."

He said Calgary will be on the hook for enforcement, education and prevention work – and the province's framework is quiet on that.

"Our number one priority is going to be to keep people safe and keep cannabis out of the hands of children," said Nenshi. "We're going to start with rules that are as strict as public smoking rules, I've got no interest in loosening or weakening those rules."

Nenshi said in Colorado he could smell pot everywhere and was told by people in other legalized areas it's the same trend, which he thinks is a nuisance issue.

A big question mark, which could impact how the city goes about zoning, would be cannabis lounges. Something Kathleen Ganley told reporters the province hasn't completely decided on yet, because it's not known where the federal government will go with the regulation of edibles.

"We're not proposing to (allow them) right now – the reason for that is because the only thing that's been legalized at this point is smoked pruduct and that kind of takes us backward in terms of occupational health and safety," Ganley said on Wednesday.