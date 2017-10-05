Business owner frustrated by lack of movement on 17 Avenue construction

One business owner on 17 Avenue SW said he went two weeks without seeing any crews working on the street outside his business — and the pace is frustrating him.

Sam Friley, owner of Buttermilk Fine Waffles, reached out to Metro after seeing almost no activity on the torn up street,

“I know everyone’s feeling it,” he said. “(Construction) was supposed to be two blocks at a time. It’s Macleod to 5 Street SW.”

Friley said it felt like a slap in the face to watch the road get torn up, only to see the pace slow to a standstill.

“We just want to see shovels in the ground and crews putting this back together,” he said.

Logan Tolsma, senior project engineer and project manager with the 17 Avenue SW rehabilitation admitted there was a gap in work on that block as the city waited for the utility locate company to map out utility lines.

“What’s difficult to explain is when there’s nothing happening there’s still something happening,” said Tolsma.

He said crews have been working longer into the shoulder season to get more done before winter.

“We’re anticipating that all work on 17 Avenue will be completed by early November,” he said, adding crews will continue working west towards 14 Street SW in the spring.

Tolsma said the project did run into delays due to complications in installing tree trenches between Macleod and 2 Street SW under the sidewalk.