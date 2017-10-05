Teen rescued after 50 foot tumble down Fish Creek Park ravine
The Calgary Fire Department Rope Rescue team used a full body cradle to bring her to safety
The Calgary Fire Department’s rope rescue team was called in on Thursday after a teen fell off her bike and tumbled town a 50-foot ravine, becoming entangled in barbed wire.
According to a release from the fire department, when fire and paramedic personnel reached the girl, it was determined that a full body rescue cradle and rope system would be needed to transport her safely up the steep incline.
The rope rescue team performed a slow rope rescue operation, and along with paramedics who also climbed down to the site of the incident, the teen was hoisted up the embankment and taken to a waiting ambulance.
It’s not believed that her injuries are serious.
