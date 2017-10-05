Woman seriously injured in Forest Lawn shooting

One person is in hospital in serious condition after an early morning shooting in Calgary’s southeast on Thursday.



According to police, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of 37 Street SE around 4:30 a.m. Thursday after reports a woman had been shot at that location.



Police said numerous shots were fired into the residence, though it’s not clear where the woman was at the time of the shooting or if she was the target of the attack.



The woman was transported to hospital in serious condition, police said.



Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.