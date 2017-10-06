Alberta announces more detox beds, expanded treatment options for opioid addicts

CALGARY — The Alberta government says it is opening more detox beds and adding new treatment programs to help people addicted to opioids such as fentanyl.

Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne says the expansion means more than 2,000 additional people will have access to treatment options.

The province is also expanding paramedic and mobile outreach teams in Edmonton and Calgary to help link people at risk of opioid overdoses to the help they need.

Speaking in Calgary, Payne said eight new detox beds are to be opened in the city and an additional $2.2 million is being provided for medically assisted addiction treatment.

She says the Edmonton region is receiving an additional $2.4 million to enhance treatment services.

Government numbers show 241 deaths from apparent fentanyl drug overdoses in Alberta to the end of June compared with 584 deaths for all of 2016.

The expanded services are to be available by the end of this month.