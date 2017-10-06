Calgarians express concerns over community safety in CPC survey into policing

The feeling of safety is eroding in Calgary, according to the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) annual citizen consultation research report released Friday.

The commission has been conducting the survey—which examines community perceptions of the Calgary Police Service (CPS), crime and community safety— since 2008.

This year the CPC had a goal to increase community engagement. For that reason, the commission said the community consultation was conducted using an online bulletin board methodology.

“The community consultation was designed to develop a deeper understanding into the ‘why’ behind previous quantitative results,” reads the report’s introduction.

Brian Thiessen, chair of the CPC, said hearing citizen concerns helps the commission understand the changing needs and expectations of the community

“The online community consultation format allows participants to communicate in their own words how they feel about safety, crime, and the Calgary Police Service, and why they hold particular views.”

The report highlights the top 10 insights from the findings.

Police Chief Roger Chaffin said the information will help the service better serve Calgarians.

He said he’s appreciative of the “members who are working tirelessly” to keep Calgary safe.

“It’s a massive compliment to all of them and their hard work that the community continues to show their support,” he said.

“This is also backed up by the complimentary letters and positive social media posts we receive almost daily.”

According to the report, perceptions of safety in Calgary are eroding due to things like a perceived increase in crime, the economic downturn, changing demographics and media coverage.

“The 2016 survey found that just over half of citizens (53 per cent) strongly agreed Calgary was a safe place to live, and nearly half (49 per cent) of citizens saw an increase in crime rates,” read the report.

Gangs, drugs, and personal crimes are top of mind, the report stated, along with community programs aimed at prevention.

The survey’s findings also echoed police and commission concerns that CPS has the resources to meet increasing demands.

“Many express awareness that CPS has limited resources and officers and question whether safety levels can be maintained,” the report read.

“Citizen perception that the CPS ‘is adequately staffed’ received the lowest score of all attributes measured in the 2016 citizen research.”

Other findings included the importance of police visibility, the CPS being held in high regard—with many participants expressing empathy towards their challenges, and room for improvement in the force’s dealings with the public.

“Participants shared both positive and negative stories about experiences that shaped their view of CPS officers,” reads the report.

“A few suggest that some officers could improve by focusing on being approachable, polite, respectful, patient, and helpful— attributes they say encompass expected professional behaviour.”

Further, media coverage was found to influence the views of the service and indicated that transparency is essential.

The report said that the media plays an important and influential role in shaping opinions of the CPS and safety in Calgary.



“Some noted media may not always present an unbiased view,” it said.

The report says that greater communication from CPS provides an understanding of police actions and practices.

The report also found that greater community engagement would aid in breaking barriers and that there's a lack of awareness about the CPC, with few people understanding it’s made up of civilian volunteers.

According to the report, participants were recruited via an online screener survey from professional market research online general populations panels and represented a diverse group of Calgarians including a mix of age and gender, visible minorities, disabled citizens, LGBTQA+ citizens and individuals with varied experiences and attitudes about safety in Calgary and the police.

The report stresses that the results of their qualitative research are not statistically projectable to the population at large.

Yvonne Brouwers, of Illumina Research Partners, said success in this style of research is measured by the quality of answers and depth of information.

She said participants were highly engaged and passionate about the safety of their communities.

“They gave us insight into the trends we were seeing from previous research and helped us understand the factors underlying perceptions of safety, confidence, and professionalism,” she said.