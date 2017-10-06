Nenshi says Smith's Green Line plan 'breathtakingly uninformed'
Smith indicated he'd revisit the $4.5 billion Calgary public transit project
Bill Smith's plan for the Green Line doesn't sit well with Calgary's incumbent mayor.
The top mayoral challenger to Naheed Nenshi said Thursday that he would go back to the drawing board on the Green Line, possibly nixing the downtown tunnel in favour of extensions both north and south.
Nenshi met with reporters Friday armed with stats and warnings about his opponent's idea.
He spelled out that altering the Green Line plans could not only be detrimental to the project's integrity, but may have financial consequences.
"This is shocking and it really is remarkably, breathtakingly uninformed," said Nenshi.
The incumbent claimed while Bill Smith "dithers" around deciding on the Green Line plan he'd be wasting hundreds of thousands of dollars a year — even risking funding that's already in place.
He said the Green Line consultation took hundreds of hours for the city, the public and was discussed at length before being approved "overwhelmingly" on council's floor.
"For someone who has never before raised a question about it in any of the forums, to come out and say something so uninformed, it's actually reckless, it's dangerous, it runs the risk of snuffing out our fragile economic recovery," Nenshi said.
Nenshi related Smith's statements and plans to Toronto's former mayor Rob Ford who stopped plans for the fully funded Scarborough LRT line.
