Mother and young son attacked and stabbed by stranger in Calgary park

CALGARY — A suspect is in custody and a Calgary woman and her six-year-old son have been taken to hospital with stab wounds in what police are calling a random attack.

It happened Friday evening in the Beddington Heights neighbourhood.

Staff Sgt. Asif Rashid says the mother and son were found in medical distress in a park.

They are in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses tell CTV Calgary the boy had been stabbed in the back while the woman was suffering from an injury to her chest.

An unidentified male was located and apprehended by police.

“As police converged on the scene, there was additional intelligence that came forth from neighbours and witnesses suggesting that an individual nearby might be responsible for the matter,” says Rashid. “A male was taken into custody without incident.

“Preliminary indications are that the individual taken into custody is not known to the female and the child, however, the fruits of the investigation will bear out those details. There is no information to suggest that this was a targeted attack.”