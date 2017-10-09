Beddington stabbing suspect in court Tuesday

The suspect in the stabbing that left a Calgary woman and her six-year-old son in hospital with multiple stab wounds is expected in court Tuesday to face two attempted murder charges.

The attack happened on Friday around 7 p.m. in the community of Beddington when the victims were approached and attacked from behind while walking in a park. Residents in the area heard calls for help while others witnessed the attack.

The boy was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital and the woman was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre for treatment of stab wounds. Both were in critical condition on Friday but have since been upgraded to serious but stable.

Although the attack was random, it is believed the suspect was visiting a home in the neighbourhood.

Members from the canine and tactical units were immediately on scene searching for the suspect who was arrested a short while later. A weapon was recovered.

Police credit the assistance of witnesses in the quick apprehension of the suspect and are asking any other witnesses to come forward.

Police have charged 20-year-old John Garang Luka Yag with two counts of attempted murder.

Several friends on the suspect’s Facebook page have been defending the suspect from personal attacks on his account saying he has been suffering with mental illness although that couldn’t be confirmed by Metro as several interview requests went unanswered.