Calgary council candidate has over 120 election signs stolen

He doesn’t know who did it but he can probably figure out why.

Ward 8 incumbent Evan Woolley spent Thanksgiving Sunday and Monday fielding dozens of calls after over 120 signs were stolen sometime overnight Saturday. Many were average sized yard signs but even more troubling is the fact around eight 8’ by 12’ and a dozen 4’ by 4’ signs were also stolen and dumped at Stanley Park.

Woolley alleges it was a calculated, targeted and coordinated attack to disrupt his campaign.

“My campaign manager has been involved in campaigns federally, provincially and municipally and neither one of us have ever seen anything like this before,” Woolley said, adding two full truck loads of signs were found at Stanley Park Sunday but the rest remain missing.

“You plan for some signs knocked down or for some go missing into alleys but this was clearly a coordinated effort to take signs down from entire blocks and whole neighbourhoods. People would have had to have tools and vehicles; it’s just crazy.”

Woolley filed a police report and while he acknowledges it shouldn’t be a top priority for police, he felt it needed to be reported.

“We recognize the police have their hands full on important things but this is illegal and this is a crime.”

Woolley doesn’t want to get into finger pointing on who did it but said the negative-style politics the United States has witnessed is starting to creep into Canada as evidenced from the current political climate.

“We should be having conversations about where the city is going and the ideas people have. These negative campaign tactics undermine the democratic process and it’s super disheartening,” Woolley said.

Richmond/Knob Hill resident Tammy Landry woke up this weekend to discover not only her Woolley sign but the Woolley signs for the entire street were missing. She only moved to the community two months ago.

“I went out to do errands and thought maybe the wind blew my sign away but I looked and all of the neighbours were missing their signs. too,” she explains.

“It’s unsettling because you don’t like people coming into your yard unnecessarily and helping themselves. Whether it’s a point of view or opinion it’s still theft and it’s unwarranted as far as I’m concerned.”

The silver lining in the situation for Woolley and his campaign team is that Landry and other supporters have offered their time to help redistribute more signs before Monday’s election.