Calgary dinner theatre's latest show is a relationship rollercoaster

From nervous first dates to bitter divorce and everything in between, Stage West’s latest production relates to anyone who has ever been in love.

You’re Perfect, I Love You, Now Change opened off-Broadway in 1996 and has been translated into 17 languages with over 5,000 performances and is now hitting the city’s dinner theatre scene.

It’s only fitting the production has been translated into 17 languages because it literally can relate to anyone and everyone, says Cailin Stadnyk, one of four actors who took on a multitude of roles for the production.

“This show is so relatable to everyone who has probably gone through some of these topics,” she explains. “This may have been created back in the 90s … but the framework of the dating world is still the same and things like this still happen.”

Much like Saturday Night Live, the production has a diverse set of skits where the actors portray people on blind dates, people married with kids, people happily married and people bitterly divorced but in such a comedic way that everyone will have a few laughs at their own expense eventually.

“The younger people are probably relating to the first act about the trials of dating and the older people probably relate more to the second act because it focuses of marriage and kids and growing older.”

The challenge in a show where the characters play several roles lies in the quick transformations from character to character but Stadnyk has no problems converting from scene to scene. In fact, she and castmate Kyla Musselman performed the show together previously in 2002 playing all the same characters.

“It is interesting because 15 years later I am at a very different place in my life. I think when I did it the first time I was young and dating but now I have an ex husband and a dog we co-parent. I definitely identify with different characters this time around,” she adds.