Divisive race creating high voter turnout: Expert
Neary 45,000 Calgarians have already cast their vote in advance polls
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Election Day is October 16, but this year more than ever, it would seem many Calgarians have already made up their minds on who to vote for.
The city of Calgary has been reporting unprecedented turnout at its advance polls thus far, which remain open until Oct. 11.
As of Sunday, 44,268 citizens had already voted. That’s 15,000 more than all of the votes cast in 2013’s advanced vote.
With two more days of advance polls before election day on October 16, it's clear that 2017's numbers will set a new bar for advance voting.
Political scientist and Mount Royal University professor Lori Williams said she believes the turnout is due to the competitive nature of this year's race.
"People are motivated by emotion, said Williams. "Whether it’s anger towards the incumbent or the tactics of the challenger towards the opponent – in those kinds of situations you're going to get a higher voter turnout."
She said the question now is – which candidate's voters are turning out to vote?
Any citizen who meets the requirements to vote can cast their ballot at any advance poll. The drive-in poll at McMahon Stadium is now closed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
N.S. hospital rewrites wait-time rules after wretched death of Jack Webb
-
Police, search teams look for missing 15-year-old Nova Scotia girl
-
Dove apologizes, continues to face backlash for Facebook soap ad derided as racist