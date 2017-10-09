Divisive race creating high voter turnout: Expert

Election Day is October 16, but this year more than ever, it would seem many Calgarians have already made up their minds on who to vote for.

The city of Calgary has been reporting unprecedented turnout at its advance polls thus far, which remain open until Oct. 11.

As of Sunday, 44,268 citizens had already voted. That’s 15,000 more than all of the votes cast in 2013’s advanced vote.

With two more days of advance polls before election day on October 16, it's clear that 2017's numbers will set a new bar for advance voting.

Political scientist and Mount Royal University professor Lori Williams said she believes the turnout is due to the competitive nature of this year's race.

"People are motivated by emotion, said Williams. "Whether it’s anger towards the incumbent or the tactics of the challenger towards the opponent – in those kinds of situations you're going to get a higher voter turnout."

She said the question now is – which candidate's voters are turning out to vote?