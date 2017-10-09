Nearly 45,000 people have already voted the Calgary election

Ballot boxes are taking the day off after a busy week of advanced voting in Calgary, but there’s still plenty of time left to cast your vote before election day.



The City of Calgary said on Twitter that 44,268 people have voted already in the 2017 municipal election. That’s more than 15,000 of all the votes cast in 2013’s advanced vote.



Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Calgarians can make their voice heard before Oct. 16 at advanced polling stations on Oct. 10 and 11, although a popular drive-up voting option is no longer available.



Voting stations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on advanced voting days and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Visit the City of Calgary website for information on advance voting.