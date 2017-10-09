Pro transit organization releases Calgary donor list

A Calgary group that wants to show support for a controversial southwest transit project has released its donor list.

Calgarians for BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) posted the list of six supporters who each donated $50 for operational expenses.

Shifrah Gadamsetti, one of the donors and a member of the group, said much of the work has been done through volunteer hours, rather than cash.

"Whenever there has been financial involvement, it's just been to cover the cost of printing or website domain – things like that," she said.

Gadamsetti said they had 500 flyers printed up at a cost of $40, And they spend about $25 a month on internet costs.

The group has had letters of support from Heritage Park, Rio Can Development and Mount Royal University, among other groups.

Calgarians for BRT has offered up information that is counter to some of the claims being made by another organization against the SW BRT known as Ready to Engage.

Metro contacted Ready to Engage spokesman Doug Fraser to see if their group would follow suit and release their donor list.

He said there are no immediate plans at this time.

"We will follow the letter of the law when it comes to identifying any donors that we had," said Fraser.