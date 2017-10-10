Boogie's Burgers serving up Riverdale 2 special premiere
The pop-up event is hosted by Netflix
The main reason Riverdale has taken off in popularity is milkshakes.
I mean, there’s also the murder, backstabbing, teen angst, inappropriate relationships, strong female characters and a smoking hot cast, but, it’s mostly the milkshakes right?
This Thursday, Netflix is teaming up with restaurants across Canada, including the Marda Loop Boogie’s Burgers, to let fans watch the season 2 premiere of Riverdale in style.
And wouldn’t you know it, they’re also offering free milkshakes with the screening.
“The milkshakes are key,” said Cameron Thorpe with Boogies Burgers. “We’re doing a pop-up milkshake shop, like the old school diner they hang out at in the show.”
Boogie’s was one of a few restaurants across Canada chosen to host the early screening, mostly thanks to their old-school aesthetic.
The event starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11 at the Marda Loop Boogie’s Burgers.
