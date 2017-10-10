Calgary chosen for 2025 Rotary International Convention

Calgary has been selected to host one of the biggest parties there is: the annual Rotary International Convention.

It’s such a significant event, the organization gave the 1,900 Rotary members in District 5360 (representing Calgary, southern Alberta and western Saskatchewan) eight years to prepare.

“We will spend a few days enjoying the win and then roll up our sleeves and start the planning,” Mark Starratt, co-chair of the Host Organization Committee, said in a press release Tuesday.

More than 20,000 Rotarians from around the world are expected at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park for the annual meet-up between June 21 and 25, 2025.