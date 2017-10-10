CBE passes motion to inject $2M into math strategy

In their final meeting as the current Calgary Board of Education board, trustees passed a motion that will see $2 million infused in classrooms in the form of ‘math coaches.’

The CBE’s final board meeting before the Oct. 16 election was originally meant to be the Sept. 19 meeting. The administration called for Tuesday’s meeting, as they needed board approval to move the $2 million from fiscal reserves to support the math coach strategy.

The initiative will see 60-75 schools targeted for help from math specialists, and schools will be chosen based on provincial achievement test results at the Grade 6 and Grade 9 levels, according to CBE administration.

“We’re fairly confident we’ll see immediate success for kids,” said CBE superintendent of learning, Jeannie Everett.

“So, the students first, and then from the teachers going forward, by ensuring greater competence and skill levels and knowledge in the subject area that can only benefit.”

Everett said they will be hiring teachers from within the CBE to be the math coaches, and then possibly hiring new teachers to fill those current positions.

“We have a number of individuals in the board who have mathematics as their first degree, we have teachers who have a degree in education who have specialized in mathematics—so we’d be looking to those people first,” she said.

During the trustee debate surrounding the motion, concerns were raised over timing in terms of the forthcoming election—but ultimately the board decided to move ahead.

Board chair Joy Bowen-Eyre said unlike in other areas of politics, there is no “red-zone” for school boards to stop working before an election—therefore, it was their job to come to a decision.

“As a board, we identified math as an area of improvement two years ago,” she said. “This is a way to do that and enhance that.”

In June of 2016, Bowen-Eyre voted against a similar motion. She said what’s changed since then is that there has been an extensive engagement process.

“For me, I needed as much information as possible to make an informed decision,” she said. “What we heard at those engagements—from parents, teachers, and principals—is that we need a targeted approach to math.”

Trustees were also hesitant to pass the motion before the entire new math strategy is presented to the board by the administration at the Nov. 7 meeting.

Everett said the strategy will be a three-year approach that can cater to specific schools, student needs, and teacher expertise.

“Our principals know the best context of our schools and how to best approach that, and we’ll provide the support to do that,” she said.