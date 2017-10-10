Two arrested in connection with Calgary quadruple homicide

Calgary police have arrested two people in connection to a July quadruple homicide.

On July 10, Glynnis Fox, 36, Cody Pfeiffer, 25, and Tiffany Ear, 39, were found dead in a burnt-out vehicle in Sage Hill. Two days later, Hanock Afowerk, 26, was found dead near Highway 22 and Highway 8.

The two suspects are currently being interviewed by investigators. Charges are pending.

Police said their names won't be released until after they see a Justice of the Peace, which is anticipated to occur this evening or tomorrow morning.