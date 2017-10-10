Two youth charged with assault following fight outside Western Canada High School
One victim was taken to a Calgary hospital in serious condition
Calgary Police say two youth were injured during a fight outside Western Canada High School last week.
Officers were called to the scene in the 600 block of 17 Ave SW at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.
One of the teens was taken to hospital in serious condition, and has since been upgraded to stable condition.
A second youth received minor injuries.
Charges were laid against two youth and charges are pending against another.
Police say all the accused are under the age of 18 and no names can be released.
