Alberta bans minors from artificial UV tanning

Alberta is joining the rest of the country in enacting legislation to banning minors from UV tanning.

Anyone under the age of 18 will be banned from artificial tanning services starting Jan. 1, 2018, the province announced Wednesday.

Bill 22, or the Skin Cancer (Artificial Tanning) Prevention Act and Regulation, also requires artificial tanning businesses to post health warnings and age restrictions, and they can no longer advertise to minors.

Advocates recently asked the province to enact the legislation, which was passed two years ago.

“The bill will mandate the disclosure of health risks, which we think is really important,” Evie Eshpeter, a public policy analyst who spoke about the issue on behalf of the Canadian Cancer Society, previously told Metro.