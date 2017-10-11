Calgary's final mayoral debate offers few surprises

After the final mayoral debate of the 2017 election, the three front runners were sounding buoyed and ready for the last leg of campaigning.

Bill Smith said his number one priority, if elected, will be getting a new settlement for Midfield Park residents.

"We're going to treat them fairly," said Smith. "We're going to look at all of the people who've been there. Were going to look at the deal they got, and we're going to make sure they're treated equitably."

It's something the incumbent, Mayor Naheed Nenshi, questions.

"He didn't say how (he would make it right), or if its different, or whether it would expose the city to legal action from others," said Nenshi.

Smith also said he would find $200 million in savings, telling reporters he would halt the purchase of industrial land on the city's eastern edge, saving $35 million.

"Whether it's through fleet services, through human resources, or through just our administration costs," said Smith. "If you look at Calgary Chamber of Commerce report, our administration costs are twice what they are in Ottawa right now.

Nenshi questioned his $200 million figure.

"That's almost the entire city's roads budget," he said. "And if you plan on doing that in four weeks from the election to when we have to pass the budget, people should ask how are you going to do that?"

Coun. Andre Chabot stressed his message that the city is spending too much on infrastructure upgrades.

"It's important to invest in the city in low economic times to save on money, but there's a point in your life where you say – can I afford to save money?" said Chabot.

He said the city needs to scale back on capital spending to protect services.

Curtis Olson, another candidate for mayor, lashed out at the media for focusing on the three perceived front runners.

"My solutions are very different than the career politicians," he said.

The topic of race was raised during the debate when candidate Jason Gogo asked the mayor if he would apologize for suggesting those who don't vote for him are racists.

Nenshi was at first booed as he attempted to answer. He eventually was able to speak.

"For those who say, 'don't talk about it,' do you not talk about this hateful behaviour going on? That's shameful we have to name and shame it. For people to say how dare this guy raise this that is in and of itself empowering this behaviour.