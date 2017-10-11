Liao, Kebede charged with first degree murder in Afowerk homicide

Two people have been charged in relation to the quadruple homicide that occurred in Calgary’s Sage Hill community in July.

On Monday, July 10, Glynnis Fox, 36, Cody Pfeiffer, 25, and Tiffany Ear, 39, were found dead in a burnt-out vehicle in Sage Hill. Hanock Afowerk, 26, was found deceased near Highway 22 and Highway 8 on Wednesday, July 12,

At the time, police said sisters Fox and Ear, as well as Pfeiffer, were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police said the investigation spanned across multiple provinces and has resulted in first-degree murder charges against Yu Chieh Liao, 24—otherwise known as Diana Liao—and Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, 25, in connection to the death Afowerk.

The pair has also each been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact (murder) in the deaths of Fox, Pfeiffer and Ear. No murder charges have been laid in relation to their deaths.

Both Liao and Kebede are scheduled to appear in court on November 2.

Liao was arrested by police in Toronto in later July on unrelated charges before being released on conditions. She now remains in custody.

Police said that although charges have been laid, the investigation continues and police believe there are additional people involved.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Act. Insp. Paul Wozney of the CPS Major Crime Section will speak to media about this case at 1 p.m.