'Out of touch': Seven in 10 say Premier Notley doesn't know what Albertans want

Seven in 10 Albertans, including 40 per cent of past Alberta NDP voters surveyed, say the current Rachel Notley government is out of touch with what Albertans want, according to a new Angus Reid analysis.

On the flip side, their online survey shows that 57 per cent of respondents think the conservatives in Alberta feel they’re entitled to govern, and nearly half (47 per cent) think the newly-formed United Conservative party (UCP) is too far right wing.

Of the Albertans surveyed between the ages of 18 to 34, 57 per cent think the UCP is too far right wing, and they’re seeking a centrist alternative.

In terms of potential provincial leaders, Brian Jean garners the highest support at 48 per cent, with Jason Kenney coming in at 38 per cent. Current Premier Rachel Notley had 29 per cent of support.

Jean and Kenney, along with Doug Schweitzer, are vying for the leadership of the UCP. Voting for the party leadership goes on Oct. 28.

The Angus Reid release said that whether Jean or Kenney are chosen, either is likely to have a “relatively promising path to the Premier’s office.”

The Angus Reid Institute analyzed the results of an online survey of 606 Alberta residents who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.