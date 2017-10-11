Tuesday drive-by shooting was not random: Calgary Police

Calgary police believe a drive-by shooting in the community of Renfrew last night was targeted.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 1500 block of 4 Street NE after people reported a shooting.

A light-coloured Honda or Toyota sedan travelling south on 4 Street stopped beside a newer model black Mercedes Benz sedan.

A passenger in the light-coloured car shot multiple times into the other car, according to police.

Both vehicles fled south on 4 Street.

Police said they do not have evidence to suggest anyone was injured and nobody has come forward, and are asking the public to report any Mercedes Benz that appears to have bullet holes.