VIDEO: Politics in the Park with Calgary's Ward 11 candidates

In a special video series, Metro spoke with nearly all the candidates vying for your vote across the city and asked them the same four questions about their vision for Calgary.

Clockwise, from top left: Linda Johnson, Jeromy Farkas, Janet Eremenko, Robert Dickinson and Keith Simmons are running for city council in Ward 11.

Ward 11 looks a little different and it's not just because its boundaries are changing this election cycle.

Incumbent councillor Brian Pincott is not seeking reelection so it's inevitable Ward 11 constituents will see a new face representing them at city hall.

We asked the five candidates hoping to replace Pincott the same four questions about their vision for Calgary in a special video series, so you can make an informed decision on Oct. 16.

Check out the full conversations below:

