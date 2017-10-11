VIDEO: Politics in the Park with Calgary's Ward 11 candidates
In a special video series, Metro spoke with nearly all the candidates vying for your vote across the city and asked them the same four questions about their vision for Calgary.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ward 11 looks a little different and it's not just because its boundaries are changing this election cycle.
Incumbent councillor Brian Pincott is not seeking reelection so it's inevitable Ward 11 constituents will see a new face representing them at city hall.
We asked the five candidates hoping to replace Pincott the same four questions about their vision for Calgary in a special video series, so you can make an informed decision on Oct. 16.
Check out the full conversations below:
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax man accused of throwing wooden sign at barking pooch, dog suffers life-threatening injuries
-
Sidney Crosby 'shy' during White House visit with Donald Trump
-
Satirical magazine to alter 'racist' cartoon after call for boycott
-
Netflix turning Edmonton diner into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for Riverdale return