Calgary Humane Society seeks info after pup abandoned in southwest dumpster

The Calgary Humane Society is looking for the public’s help to find who may be responsible for dumping a two-month-old puppy in a southwest Calgary dumpster.

According to CHS, peace officers were called to Anderson Road and 24 Street SW around 6 a.m. on Oct. 10 after it was reported that an eight-to-10 week old mixed-breed, female pup had been abandoned.

The puppy was alive but in need of critical medical help when found, according to the CHS, and they believe the pup had been in the dumpster for at least 48 hours.

After assessing her condition, veterinarians made the decision to euthanize the animal.

“Regardless of the source of this dog’s catastrophic injuries, discarding this visibly injured puppy in a dumpster was a callous criminal act,” said Brad Nichols, senior manager of animal cruelty investigations, in a prepared release.

Peace officers are looking for information regarding any suspicious activity in the area between Oct. 8 and 10, the identity of the dog or the identity of the owner.