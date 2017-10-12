Calgary physio clinic one of first to offer groundbreaking osteoarthritis treatment

An exercise program that can dramatically reduce pain caused by knee and hip arthritis is mobilizing in Alberta physiotherapy clinics.

The Good Life with osteoArthritis in Denmark (GLA:D) program was originally developed in the Scandinavian country and is mandatory for anyone with hip and knee pain there because of its effectiveness.

Only a small number of physiotherapists in Alberta are trained to offer the program, which combines education and exercises to teach participants correct muscle movement patterns to use in everyday life.

In Denmark, researchers did a one-year follow-up with patients who had participated in the GLA:D program and found on average, they had a 27 per cent reduction in pain intensity, according to the Canadian Orthopaedic Foundation.

“We look at the numbers pre-treatment and we look at the numbers post-treatment and across the board, we’re finding that people’s quality of life is better after completing the program,” said Tim Kutash, clinic director at Crowfoot Physio, one of the few places to offer GLA:D in Alberta.

GLA:D is appropriate for people experiencing knee or hip symptoms caused by osteoarthritis, even if they’re minor.

Kutash said he wants to see more physiotherapists, registered kinesiologists and chiropractors offer the treatment in Alberta and beyond. His clinic has trained several dozen physiotherapists already and they plan to continue passing the treatment on.

“We just started training the next group of people, so that means there’s a bunch of new clinics that are going to start offering the program,” Kutash said. “For the last year we’ve been working on implementing this … it’s just a matter of getting the word out that it’s effective.”

The six-week program was specifically designed to be in a group format, according to Kutash, not only to minimize the financial burden on patients but to help them stay motivated. Participants are required to attend two one-hour sessions a week.