Calgary police seek suspect who impersonated officer at traffic stop

Police are investigating an incident where a man impersonating a police officer stopped a car.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m., on Tuesday, when a man was driving southbound on 69 Street SW towards Glenmore Trail when he was stopped by a white Honda Civic that had red and blue lights attached to the front window.

Police said the driver of the Civic got out of his vehicle and walked up to the man’s vehicle identifying himself as a special forces police officer.

It’s alleged the man advised the driver that he was speeding and that he could either go to jail or pay a fine, and that if he paid the fine immediately he would receive a discount.

The man then returned to his car and brought back a yellow piece of paper. The driver refused to pay the fine and asked the man for his badge number of identification or else he would contact police.

The driver who’d been pulled over refused, as which point the driver of the Civic returned to his car and left the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, approximately 6’ tall, bald, with a muscular build and tattoos. He was wearing a white T-shirt with the words “Canadian Special Forces” written in red lettering as well as jeans, with a knife and baton on his belt.

Anyone who may have information about this individual is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Tips from police