Calgary police seek suspect who impersonated officer at traffic stop
Police say the suspect was driving a white Honda Civic with flashing blue and red lights on 69 Street SW toward Glenmore Trail.
Police are investigating an incident where a man impersonating a police officer stopped a car.
According to the Calgary Police Service, the incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m., on Tuesday, when a man was driving southbound on 69 Street SW towards Glenmore Trail when he was stopped by a white Honda Civic that had red and blue lights attached to the front window.
Police said the driver of the Civic got out of his vehicle and walked up to the man’s vehicle identifying himself as a special forces police officer.
It’s alleged the man advised the driver that he was speeding and that he could either go to jail or pay a fine, and that if he paid the fine immediately he would receive a discount.
The man then returned to his car and brought back a yellow piece of paper. The driver refused to pay the fine and asked the man for his badge number of identification or else he would contact police.
The driver who’d been pulled over refused, as which point the driver of the Civic returned to his car and left the scene.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, approximately 6’ tall, bald, with a muscular build and tattoos. He was wearing a white T-shirt with the words “Canadian Special Forces” written in red lettering as well as jeans, with a knife and baton on his belt.
Anyone who may have information about this individual is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Tips from police
Almost all Calgary Police Service traffic stops are done in marked vehicles or in unmarked vehicles driven by police officers dressed in full uniform. Marked vehicles always have red and blue lights on top, and the Calgary Police Service crest and word “POLICE” on the side. When conducting a traffic stop, the red and blue lights will be flashing, as will the vehicle’s headlights. Unmarked vehicles have red and blue flashing lights built into the vehicle’s grill and interior. When conducting a traffic stop, the red and blue lights will be flashing, as will the vehicle’s headlights. An officer not wearing a uniform may conduct a traffic stop in an unmarked vehicle, though this is extremely rare. Non-uniformed police officers are required to carry identification at all times (picture ID and a badge) and drivers have the right to ask for that identification. If a driver is not sure about a vehicle pulling them over, they should immediately call 9-1-1. A driver should never exit his or her vehicle during a traffic stop, unless they are asked to do so by a police officer. When conducting a traffic stop, police officers usually approach the vehicle they have pulled over in a reasonably prompt fashion. They always identify themselves as police officers and they will never demand money.
