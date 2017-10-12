CBE trustee candidate who was victim of racist threats calls for new code of conduct

A candidate for Calgary Board of Education trustee, who was the target of racist online threats earlier this summer, is calling for the implementation of a code of conduct at the board.

Metro reported in August when Nimra Amjad, a candidate in Wards 3 and 4, became the victim of online death threats from someone claiming to be “Nazi” from the “Aryan-guard,” and made reference to Heather Heyer—a woman killed at the Charlottesville rally earlier the same month.

Following the incident, Amjad said people from across the country shared stories with her about times when they’d been intimidated while running for public office—be it for their gender, race, sexual orientation or age.

"What we're seeing is an increasing toxicity in politics in general, right here in this city” said Amjad, making reference to Mayor Naheed Nenshi’s recent claim that he’s seen an increase in racism against him in this election.

Last week, Metro reported on Karen Draper, a CBE trustee candidate in Wards 12 and 14, who was condemned for making racist and homophobic statements online—one in particular blaming the LGBTQ+ community for the alleged terror attack in Edmonton

Now, Amjad is calling for a code of professional conduct at the board level.

"We need to hold candidates and legislators to higher standards,” she said.

“The current code for trustees is outdated, inadequate and discourages transparency. The code of conduct would ensure that decisions are made in the public interest and based on evidence.”

Amjad co-authored the world’s first code of conduct for legislators—which she presented to world leaders at the United Nations and World Economic Forum.

“We have seen a lot of misinformation, partisanship and targeted attacks this municipal election, which undermines the democratic process,” she said.