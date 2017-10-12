Girl died: Careless driving charges dropped against Calgary woman

CALGARY — The Crown has dropped careless driving charges against a Calgary woman in the death of a four-year-old girl.

Court announced Thursday that there was conflicting evidence in the case and a trial that began on Wednesday could no longer proceed.

Avayah (Avi) Toulon was killed when she was hit by a truck at an intersection in the Calgary neighbourhood of Bowness in May 2016.

Tanis Lambert, who is 39, was allegedly behind the wheel and remained at the scene of the crash.

Witnesses had reported seeing the young girl run into the path of a truck that had stopped at the intersection before proceeding slowly.

Avi’s mother, Samantha Gyurian, testified on Wednesday that she’d indicated to her children that it was safe to cross the street.

Four of her five kids were still on the road when the truck went through. Gyurian said she began to scream at the driver to stop, but the truck never did and hit Avi.

The girl sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Avi’s father, Craig Toulon, who spoke to the media a month after his daughter was killed, disputed the accounts of witnesses. He said the truck did not stop at all until other pedestrians flagged down the driver.

Investigators ruled out excessive speed and alcohol.

Lambert, while outside the courtroom on Wednesday, called what happened "a horrible accident."