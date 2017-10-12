Outrage boils over Ward Sutherland's apparent 'Johnny Jew' comment

Public art comments are again causing public outrage in Calgary.



On Wednesday evening, Ward 1 candidates were asked to talk about issues they are passionate about. Whether that's the Calgary Flames, secondary suites, bike lanes, the removal of fluoridation from our water or art projects on city infrastructure.

The incumbent, Ward Sutherland, jumped right in on the city's public art program and what he found when he dove into the weeds back in 2013. Sutherland said when he was elected he found that 10 out of the 10 panellists in charge of choosing the artists for projects were artists themselves.

"And when they were looking at it, they're going well 'Johnny Jew from New York, he's the best artist, so we're going to use him and not even look at it.'"

In looking up the term Johnny Jew, Metro found an urban dictionary post about the phrase which likens the term to someone who is "stingy, cheap or tries to get items for free". The phrase doesn't appear in the Oxford Dictionary or the Merriam Webster.

Among the top Google results is an individual named Johnny Jewel who is an American record producer, composer, and visual artist – but he's not from New York, he was born in Texas.

A Deviant Art page that belongs to a Jonny Jew from the United States is also active.

Metro reached out to Sutherland to elaborate on his statements but he was not available to comment.

Ward 1 candidate Cam Khan, who was sitting next to Sutherland during the debate, said he didn't clue into what the candidate was saying because he was concentrating on how he would answer the question.

But Khan said if Sutherland made these comments he should resign.