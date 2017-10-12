ReThink breast cancer celebrates 10 years in Calgary

A charity event aimed at fundraising for research and to assist young women suffering from breast cancer is celebrating its 10 year anniversary in Calgary.

Boobyball—a fundraising event put on by ReThink Breast Cancer—is hosting it’s 10th cocktail party on Oct. 14. The theme for this year is ‘Let’s get physical’—a throwback to the 80s.

Tasha Westerman, the volunteer chair for ReThink’s Calgary division, said having the city’s support over the last decade has been amazing.

“We’ve been able to impact hundreds of women and their families here and make their horrible journey with breast cancer a little bit better,” she said.

For Westerman there's a personal connection for her to ReThink and Boobyball—having been diagnosed with breast cancer herself during her early 30s when her son was just 10 months old.

“It was a real shock for me and I desperately wanted to talk to someone who was maybe in a similar situation and could help me navigate things like child care and financial impacts,” she said.

Unfortunately, through other organizations the only people Westerman was being connected with were women in much older than her.

“That was great but there really was a gap for me,” she said. “And when I was at the cancer center I would see younger women who also desperately wanted to connect.”

Westerman said what’s she’s learned since joining ReThink and bringing it to Calgary 10 years ago, is that young women really empower each other.

“That’s the whole purpose—to help other young women and their families walk this road a little easier,” she said.

Westerman said this year’s fundraising goal is $50K, and she hopes their “small but mighty” group can achieve it with the help of others.

Boobyball tickets are on sale for $110 and include a complementary bar, food and much more—including hairstylists, nail technicians and makeup artists on site.

Westerman said she hopes other young women suffering from breast cancer know that ReThink is there for them.