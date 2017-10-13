News / Calgary

Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote

On Monday, Oct. 16 Calgarians will vote for the civic election that's already seen more than 70,000 cast ballots in the advanced polls.

Check out Metro Calgary's online coverage and hit up Facebook and Twitter for live updates as they happen on election day.

Elizabeth Cameron/ for Metro

You've seen the Politics in the Park, and now it's time to take your political knowledge to the polls. 

On Monday Oct. 16, Calgarians will vote for the chance to elect a new mayor, or stay with the status quo. There's also 14 wards to account for and then the public school trustee races

Of course, Metro made every effort to talk to as many council hopefuls as possible and to make things easier, we've compiled all the videos on one place for you to enjoy. 

Any relevant coverage on the candidates can also be found in hyperlinks. 

WARD 1: 

Here's an all-candidates debate you can check out for more information

Stories: 

Ward 1 candidate believes councillor's campaign web link is unfair

Ward Sutherland denies saying 'Johnny Jew from New York'

WARD 2:

The incumbent did not respond to multiple requests from Metro to participate in Politics in the Park.

WARD 3:

If you want more answers from the candidates here's an all-candidate debate

WARD 4:

Here's an all-candidates debate you can check out for more information

Stories:

Calgary councillor's campaign office allegedly ransacked for valuables

Green Line: Sean Chu and Greg Miller face off over bringing Calgary ward LRT service

WARD 5:

Here's an all-candidates debate you can check out for more information

WARD 6:

If you want more answers from the candidates here's an all-candidate debate

Stories:

Ask Her candidate accuses group of special treatment

WARD 7:

Here's an all-candidates debate you can check out for more information

Stories: 

Calgary election: Sign battles mount as campaigns in full swing

One lawsuit against Druh Farrell discontinued

Evidence of alleged 'mafia' conversation entered in lawsuit against Coun. Druh Farrell

Calgary councillor Druh Farrell asks courts to throw out ‘baseless meritless’ lawsuit

WARD 8:

If you want more answers from the candidates here's an all-candidate debate

Stories:

Business owners on 17 Avenue say work delays swaying their votes

Calgary council candidate has over 120 election signs stolen

WARD 9:

Here's an all-candidates debate you can check out for more information

Stories: 

Stopping SW BRT would impact other routes

WARD 10:

If you want more answers from the candidates here's an all-candidate debate

Stories:

Ask Her candidate accuses group of special treatment

WARD 11:

Here's an all-candidates debate you can check out for more information (in two parts)

WARD 12:

WARD 13:

WARD 14:

Due to a scheduling error and difficulty contacting candidates Metro does not have a video for this Ward. There are two candidates running and information can be seen at the City of Calgary's website. We're sorry to let down our readers on this one. 

MAYOR:

