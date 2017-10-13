Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote

You've seen the Politics in the Park, and now it's time to take your political knowledge to the polls.

On Monday Oct. 16, Calgarians will vote for the chance to elect a new mayor, or stay with the status quo. There's also 14 wards to account for and then the public school trustee races.

Of course, Metro made every effort to talk to as many council hopefuls as possible and to make things easier, we've compiled all the videos on one place for you to enjoy.

Any relevant coverage on the candidates can also be found in hyperlinks.

WARD 1:

Stories:

WARD 2:

The incumbent did not respond to multiple requests from Metro to participate in Politics in the Park.

WARD 3:

WARD 4:

Stories:

WARD 5:

WARD 6:

Stories:

WARD 7:

Stories:

WARD 8:

Stories:

WARD 9:

Stories:

WARD 10:

Stories:

WARD 11:

WARD 12:

WARD 13:

WARD 14:

Due to a scheduling error and difficulty contacting candidates Metro does not have a video for this Ward. There are two candidates running and information can be seen at the City of Calgary's website. We're sorry to let down our readers on this one.