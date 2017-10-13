Calgary fire halls open to public to end off Fire Prevention Week

Calgarians are invited to attend a few of the city’s local fire halls this weekend as the Calgary Fire Department ends Fire Prevention Week.

According to the CFD, Calgarians are invited to come visit select fire halls this Saturday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. for fire truck tours, treats, refreshments and information about how to keep your family and home safe from fire.

The following three locations will be open to the public:

Mount Pleasant Fire Station 7, 2708 4th Street NW

Saddleridge Fire Station 32, 800 Saddletown Circle NE

McKenzie Town Fire Station 30, 6 McKenzie Towne Gate SE

The CFD said last year’s fire prevention week saw more than 2500 Calgarians attend open houses to learn about fire safety.

This year’s theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan two ways out”— underlines the importance of why people need to to have, and practice, and escape plan for their home and loved ones.

“While most fire engines will arrive within 7 minutes of a 9-1-1 call, fires can double in size every 30-60 seconds,” said the CFD. “Escape plans and working smoke alarms really do save lives.”