Calgary Humane Society over capacity following recent seizure

After conducting a “mass seizure” of 53 dogs, multiple cats, and two turtles from a northeast Calgary home earlier this month, the Calgary Humane Society says they're over capacity.

According to the Humane Society, the animals seized on October 5, were found to be in distress as a result of unsanitary conditions and suffering from a slew of medical issues.

The Humane Society said this seizure is currently under investigation, therefore they’re limited on what details they can share with the public, but said the seizure is on trend with other recent mass intakes at the shelter.

“Over 309 animals, including the dogs, cats, and turtles mentioned above, have been admitted to the facility over the past two weeks versus 205 animals during the same time period last year,” reads a prepared release sent out Friday. “It has filled all available kennel space beyond capacity.”

Further, the Humane Society said these hundreds of animals will require ongoing medical care behavioural support.

According to Carrie Fritz, executive director of the CHS, seizing this volume of animals in such a short time period is unusual, but not unheard of.

“This team is incredibly experienced and skilled at caring for this number of animals,” she said. “We also have a large group of dedicated volunteers and foster parents we can lean on, who are invaluable.”

The mass intakes come at the same time as the CHS prepares for it’s largest annual fundraising event, Cocktails for Critters being held this Saturday at the Westin Calgary.

Fritz said they CHS is asking for the support of Calgarians in the form of patience as they put a plan into place for each animal. Further, she said the shelter always welcomes monetary donations and material donations—or you could adopt an animal.