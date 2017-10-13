Group takes aim at council candidate over playground zone statements

In the final days of the campaign, a group of concerned Calgarians are trying to make playground zones an election issue, and they’re flaging comments by one candidate.

Curtis Mah, a founding member of Save our School Zones (YYCSOS), said he decided to take action after lodging a complaint with CPS about speeding near his home.

“The officer on the other side of the line said, ‘We’re aware of it. Its the number one complaint by far in the city for traffic complaints.’”

Mah said in speaking with councillors, they also told him it was a major concern – greater than potholes or other election issues that have come up, such as the arena.

“Its not being dealt with if it’s the number one complaint,” said Mah.

He said the group's end goal is to bring more traffic calming measures to playground zones, such as speed bumps and curb extensions.

He also said in researching the topic, the group was made aware of comments made by Ward 8 candidate Chris Davis, who spoke about playground zones in 2015 at council committee hearings on the city’s Pedestrian Strategy.

In the video, Davis questions the need for certain playground zones where the playground is surrounded by a chain link fence.

He also questioned recently extended hours for playground zones, which once had reduced speed rates until one hour after dusk.

“It doesn’t seem to make sense with how many kids we have in the zone in these new expanded hours,” said Davis.

Mah’s group distributed about 200 flyers to homes in playground zones and within ward 8. The flyers claim Davis “has gone on the record that he wants to eliminate playground zones in Calgary.”

Speaking to Metro, Davis said that’s simply not true.

He said he spoke to the committee about getting a speed zone reduced from 60 to 50 near a business he owned.

“I also commented on playground zones and I thought we needed to look better at where we apply them,” he said.

Davis said he questioned the playground zone on Elbow Drive near 30 Avenue because it is more of an extended green space, and that the playground zone there may be just a way to calm traffic.

He said he’s not trying to eliminate playground zones.