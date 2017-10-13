Students Count research shows CBE high schools over capacity

Research conducted by a group of people running as a team for Calgary Board of Education trustee positions indicates that high schools in Calgary are over capacity.

According to Students Count, 13 of 19 high schools in Calgary are over capacity — with many sitting at 87 per cent. Capacity at the CBE is considered 80 per cent.

The CBE confirmed that the overall system utilization rate is 82 per cent, with 80 per cent considered “ideal.”

Althea Adams, who’s running as Students Count’s candidate in Wards 3 and 4, said she’s heard time and again at the door that another high school is needed in the north.

“I’ve done my homework and completely agree this is long overdue,” she said.

A new high school is slated to open in the city’s southeast in a year, with another slotted as number eight on the CBE’s capital plan list for the communities of Country Hills/ Harvest Hills.

“I’m disappointed the current CBE board didn’t focus on this issue,” she said.

Adams said with the province only approving three new schools last year, less than half of what was requested by the CBE, clarity is needed on when the north high school would be approved.

According to Adams, Students Count is committed to revisiting high school planning to ensure students won’t face overcrowding in high school.

“Two of our members were part of the public consultation on new school planning, and at that time questioned why high school planning does not follow the same transparent process as elementary and junior high schools,” she said.

Metro previously reported in April of this year that parents in the Northern Hills district of Calgary were fed up with the lack of high school in their area.

At the time, David Hartwick, vice-president of the Northern Hills Community Association, said historically high school kids from Northern Hills have had to attend three different schools in the city because they don’t have their own.