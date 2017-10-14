Calgary mayoral hopeful Bill Smith promises taxi industry 'level playing field'

Uber rules, transportation network company rules and taxi laws –Calgary's been there and done that. Right?

Videos of mayoral candidate Bill Smith have emerged showing he's willing to work with the industry to make some tweaks to the relatively-newly minted bylaws that allow transportation network companies to operate in Calgary.

And it makes sense that the next council might have some choices to make on how the taxi and TNC businesses are run, because the city's administrative team has always maintained it would review the new rules after a year – which we're closing in on.

"It is important that we look to ensure we level the playing field," Smith tells a room full of taxi drivers at the Calgary Airport Bullpen. "To make it unfair for you to be competitive in the industry, I don't think that makes any sense."

A level playing field for taxis would mean one of two things, which Smith expresses in a video given to Metro by one of the bullpen meeting attendees.

Smith told the drivers either taxis would get more freedoms or transportation network companies would have to play by the same rules as taxis.

Roger Richard, the president of Associated Cabs, has long asked for a level playing field.

"If there's a change we'll probably be looking at being treated more fairly," said Richard in a phone interview with Metro. "That's always been our goal. We don't mind competition, but it's got to be fair."

This won the mayoral candidate lots of applause, and even a pledge from the cabbies to get their families friends and colleagues to show up on Oct. 16 and vote Smith – and from the number of Livery and Transportation Meetings this reporter has covered, if a driver tells you he or she will show up, they will.

On the phone, another taxi driver told Metro their training is longer than TNC driver training, and they pay more for their licensing. They also have cameras in their cars, which TNCs don't have to deal with.

Drivers also take issue with the fact that their brokers punched down prices the minute the city allowed it, giving consumers 15 to 20 per cent off a ride, but cutting into the driver bottom line.