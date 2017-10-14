CBE trustee candidate, subject of racist threats, withdraws complaint

A Calgary Board of Education trustee candidate who complained to police of racist online threats has withdrawn her complaint—and the man who’s name was used to make the comments said he had gone on multiple dates with her.

Metro reported on the incident involving Wards 3 and 4 candidate Nimra Amjad in August.

Amjad alleges that a Facebook commenter made an explicit derogatory remark about her ethnicity, then said, “What business do you have running for council” and that “Canada belongs to white people.”

“The Aryan Guard will come for you Muslim scum,” read the comment, implying action from the neo-Nazi group.

In another, of which screenshots were viewed by Metro, it posted on Amjad’s page saying she’d be “lying dead in the street like Heather Heyer,” the woman who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd in Charlottesville while protesting white supremacy.

At the time, Amjad said she was “very scared” for her safety, and that she was working with the Calgary Police Service on the matter.

According to the police, the threats were initially reported to them on Aug. 16, and an investigator requested a statement from the complainant, and then required further information from her to move forward.

“That information was not immediately provided and the complaint was then withdrawn,” said police. “Investigators are respecting the wishes of the complainant and the case has now been closed.”

Amjad supplied Metro with emails that indicate police had a difficult time touching base with her at the start of the investigation to get a written statement, in spite of Amjad’s multiple media interviews.

“This investigation is reaching Day 6, and you have not provided any formal statement to the police, despite numerous attempts by the police to obtain your statement,” wrote the CPS case officer.

“You agreed to a meeting yesterday which you cancelled with 20 minutes notice, which respectfully is not helping the investigation.”

According to emails provided by Amjad, she initially submitted her written statement after receiving the above from police on Aug. 22, also explaining that she recognized the photo of the individual who had made the posts as someone she’d met once for drinks—but didn't provide a name or how she knew him.

The emails to police indicate that she withdrew her complaint on Sept. 8, explaining that she’d like to use this as a way to advocate for education.

“I believe better education and preventing radicalization, promoting online etiquette and preventing indoctrination into extreme ways of thinking is key,” she wrote.

“If we see an escalation / continued comments, I will be pursuing a an investigation.”

Metro spoke with Shawn Street, the man whose image and name were used to make the comments on Facebook.

He said the comments were made from a fake account using his name and profile picture from his actual Facebook account, and was set up shortly before the racist comments appeared online.

Street said what confuses him the most about the situation is that he actually knows Amjad as he says the two had been on a number of dates together.

“We met through a dating website in June and talked for about a month online,” said Street. “Then we dated a couple times and then we went our separate ways, there was no drama.”

Amjad denies having ever met someone named Shawn Street, and said the man from the photo on Facebook who she’d met for drinks went by the name of John.

Street claims he never used a different name in his interactions with Amjad—showing text messages between the two that indicate they’d even travelled to Banff together on one occasion.

According to Amjad, she was going on many dates with different people at the time, and didn’t keep John— Street’s—phone number.

Street said he’d simply like to clear his name, and tell people he’d never make such hurtful and racist comments.

“I just want to set the record straight,” he said.

“I don’t know how my name was brought into this, but I didn’t have anything to do with it. I haven’t got a racist bone in my body.”

Street—who says he lost his job as a result of the debacle— also said he remained cooperative and in touch with CPS throughout the investigation, and was the first person to contact Facebook to have them check the veracity of the account in question.

According to Street, the Facebook team took him through steps to help them find out which of the two accounts were actually his and they were ultimately able to deactivate the fake account.