One man is dead after shooting in Bowness Saturday morning
Police were called to the 4600 block of Bowness road at 5:30 a.m.
Calgary police say one man is dead following a shooting in Bowness.
At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, crews were called to the 4600 block of Bowness Road NW, for reports of a man in medical distress.
They arrived to find a man in his 40s with critical injuries form gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital but died there, police said.
Police are cautioning that part of Bowness Road between 45 Street and 46 Street NW will be closed for several hours as part of the investigation.
