Calgary mayoral candidate Andre Chabot releases donor list

Mayoral candidate Andre Chabot has released his campaign donor list in the final days leading up to the election.

The Ward 10 councillor released the five-page document on Saturday to the media.

Chabot said he did hold back the names of those who donated less than $100, as is allowed under the Local Authorities Election Act.

He also held back the names of two people who gave more than $100, at their request.

Chabot told Metro those names will be made public in the final disclosure six months from now, as required.

"I'm just trying to be respectful of individuals' wishes," Chabot said.

Andre Chabot donations

He noted that donations from certain companies that had supported him in previous elections went away as it got closer to election day.

"There's some visible changes in the final year as far as whose donated to my campaign," Chabot said.

He said he accepts donations, but stressed they do not buy the supporter any special meetings or votes.