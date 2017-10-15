Calgary's new ward boundaries cause confusion

Look closely at your neighbourhood’s sea of election signs and you might see something odd: the smiling faces of city council candidates from more than one ward.

A total of 58 communities in Calgary are voting in a different ward this election than they did in 2013, due to new boundaries drawn by the city to balance population distribution.

Some communities, like the Beltline, are being split between two wards – but it appears not everyone got the memo.

Signs for candidates in both Ward 8 and 11 can be seen near Danielle Hinton’s home in the community of Mission, which is becoming part of the latter ward as of Oct. 16.

“Whoever put them up probably lives in the right ward for their candidate but doesn’t know they’re advertising in the wrong place,” Hinton told Metro. “At least I hope so, or they’re doing to be very confused on election day.”

When Elizabeth Chorney-Booth went to vote in the advanced polls last week, she was mistakenly given a ballot for Ward 7 even though she was certain she was in Ward 4.

The Thorncliffe resident asked a poll worker to confirm her ballot was correct for her address and after consulting an iPad, they gave her a new ballot for Ward 4.

“It was just a human error – I was able to vote in the right ward,” Chorney-Booth said.

“I don’t want to disparage the people working at the polls, I think they have been a little bit more slammed than in previous years – I think its more a cautionary tale to voters.”

Paul Denys, manager of elections and census for the City of Calgary, said there there had been only a couple of reports of mix-ups during advanced polling.

“It has been minimal,” Denys told Metro.

He encouraged Calgarians to download the “Where do I vote” app or check the city’s website to see if their community is affected.

Metro has complied a list of communities affected by the boundary changes and their new ward numbers, by city quadrant, below.

Central:

Beltline – W8, W11

NW:

Brentwood – W4

Cambrian Heights – W4

Charleswood –W4

Collingwood – W4

Country Hills – W3

Dalhousie – W4

Hidden Valley – W3

Highwood – W4

Montgomery – W7

Queens Park Village – W4

Rosemont – W4

Royal Oak – W1

University District – W7

University Heights – W7

University of Calgary – W7

NE:

Cityscape – W5

Coral Springs – W10

Cornerstone – W5

Monterey Park – W10

Pineridge – W10

Redstone – W5

Rundle – W10

Saddle Ridge – W5

Skyview Ranch – W5

Taradale – W5

Temple – W10

Tuxedo Park – W7

Vista Heights – W10

Whitehorn – W10

Winston Heights/Mountainview – W7

SW:

Altadore – W8

Currie Barracks – W8

Elbow Park – W8, W11

Erlton – W11

Garrison Green – W8

Garrison Woods – W8

Lincoln Park – W8

Mission – W11

Parkhill – W11

Rideau Park – W11

Roxboro – W11

Rutland Park – W8

Silverado – W13

Westgate – W6