Cat reunited with Calgary family after losing leg to gunshot

Shannon Stevenson never expected to see her cat Lexi again after the kitty disappeared from their Forest Heights home two years ago.

But last week she received a call from the Humane Society letting her know Lexi had been found, identified via tattoo, but with a bullet through her leg.

Someone had recently shot the cat and she was in pretty rough shape before the Humane Society found her.

“The radius and ulna, the two bones in the bottom of the arm close to her wrist, they were completely shattered,” explained Shelby Kimura, a vet at the McKnight 24 hour vet clinic. “The bullet shrapnel was lodged within those bones.”

Although Stevenson hadn’t seen the cat for two years, she didn’t want to let Lexi go.

“So we had to make a tough choice and had her amputated,” Stevenson said. “She’s home now and she’s recovering.”

Lexi is doing well since the surgery. She’s even getting up and walking around the house, getting used to life with three legs.

“She’s a tough kitty,” Stevenson said.

She imagines Lexi had quite the journey. Although she disappeared from their house in Forest Heights, she was found all the way in Bowness. Except for the bullet wound, she was otherwise in good shape – meaning someone must have taken care of her over the past two years.

Although not common, Kimura said this isn’t the first time an animal has come in to them after being shot. She can recall five cases in her career. Luckily animals usually do fairly well after amputations (they don’t have as much emotional attachment to the lost limbs as humans) and Lexi was even figuring out how to jump while in the vet’s office.