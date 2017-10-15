News / Calgary

Falconridge shooting sends two to hospital: Calgary police

A man and a woman were shot early Sunday morning

Calgary police said they want to hear from any witnesses.

Calgary police are investigating after two people were shot in the northeast community of Falconridge early Sunday morning.

A man and a woman were shot at approximately 4 a.m. near Falconridge Drive and Falconridge Crescent NE.

Both were taken to hospital. According to Detective Keith Silvester, the man was critically wounded and the woman is in stable condition.

Silvester said Calgary police do not have anyone in custody and are asking anyone with information to contact them via their non-emergency line (403-266-1234) or through Crime Stoppers.

