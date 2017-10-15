Falconridge shooting sends two to hospital: Calgary police
A man and a woman were shot early Sunday morning
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police are investigating after two people were shot in the northeast community of Falconridge early Sunday morning.
A man and a woman were shot at approximately 4 a.m. near Falconridge Drive and Falconridge Crescent NE.
Both were taken to hospital. According to Detective Keith Silvester, the man was critically wounded and the woman is in stable condition.
Silvester said Calgary police do not have anyone in custody and are asking anyone with information to contact them via their non-emergency line (403-266-1234) or through Crime Stoppers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside
-
Calgary Election: What we know about the Alberta government flight manifests
-
Halifax taxi driver gets no jail time on sex assault conviction against 19-year-old passenger
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash