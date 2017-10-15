Tom Arnold learns the meaning of family

From True Lies to Madea’s Witness Protection, Tom Arnold has done it all, with just about every star in the business. But it’s raising a family that’s turned out to be his real adventure.

Q: You’ve played so many different roles – is there anything you haven’t done yet that you want to?

A: Now that I have a four-year-old and a 21-month-old, I’d like to get regular jobs in town, so I don’t have to travel so much. That would be perfect – whatever that is, a series, a movie, the more time I can spend at home the better.

Doing what I do now, which is basically standup, acting, TV, movies, writing – we’re doing a pilot that I wrote. A variety of stuff is working out. I can usually drive my kid to school, so any doubts I have, I take advantage of being a dad, because it’s the most fun I’ve ever had.

Q: What’s your favourite aspect of being a dad?

A: Well, it’s wonderful. You meet your best friends that you’ve always wanted to meet and they like you. That’s the best part; they’re crazy about you. It’s shocking.

And every day they change a little bit, they surprise you and they grow. You have silly fun.

I always thought, for a guy that worked in a meat packing plant for three years out of high school, to end up in the movies, boy that must be a dream come true. But, really, fatherhood is my real dream.

Q: Obviously you’re a very funny person – what do you find funny these days?

A: Oh boy, things are a mess down here, I tell ya. I’m actually happy to come to Calgary.

It’s good to laugh, I have to tell you. Again, with the kids, they aren’t involved with politics or scandals. I’ll tell you what I don’t let them watch – Caillou. Caillou is the freaking devil. He’s a whiner and it rubs off. When my kid wants to mess with me, he puts on Caillou and sings.

My son does this thing – I take my kid to school, and he doesn’t let me leave. He makes me sit in one of those tiny little kid chairs. He doesn’t look at me the whole time, but he looks over his shoulder just to make sure I’m there because he owns me.

One day, Channing Tatum’s kid is in his class, and his daughter sees that Jax can do that with me, so she gets him to sit in one of the chairs. He’s a big guy.

So him and I are sitting in these two tiny chairs, and she can do that because she owns him.

He says, ‘okay, so this is what the seventh ring of hell is like.’ I go, ‘yeah, it is.’