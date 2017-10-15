Wind blows window cleaners into Calgary skyscraper
No one was injured, but traffic had to be diverted in the area while crews cleaned up glass
A gust of wind caused a close call for some window cleaners working on the city's newest skyscraper Sunday morning.
Just after 11:30 Sunday, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to reports of window cleaners in distress at Brookfield Place on 225 6 Avenue SW.
When they arrived, crews found falling glass from a broken window on the 51 floor, according to a news release from the CFD.
The window cleaners reported a gust of wind blew the swing stage they were standing on out and back in to the building which caused the corner window to break out.
Along with Calgary police, the CFD set up an exclusion zone around the area while their Rope Rescue team worked to reduce potential hazards.
No one was injured, but traffic had to be diverted in the area while the area was secured.
