Calgary Election: Voter turnout climbs as stations report ballot shortage

So, I guess the advanced vote was a sign of things to come.

Between 6:20 and 7 p.m. the lines to vote went from under control to testing the city's ability to keep up.

As polls ran low on ballots, they requested more, but according to the city, couriers were caught up in traffic meaning some stations ran out of some of the voter options.

This proved frustrating for some, with individuals deciding to turn away, frustrated they couldn't cast votes.

According to spokeswoman Vickie Megrath, the city quickly moved to a more proactive approach bringing stations ballots before they even reported running low because of a higher than anticipated voter turnout.

Lori Williams, associate professor of political studies at Mount Royal University, said the lineups at the polls could drive some people away.

"There will be some people who say 'forget it,' and just go home," she said.

"But most people know how close this could be and they're going to wait it out."

Laura Kennedy, returning officer for the City of Calgary, said the city does have enough ballots.