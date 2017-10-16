News / Calgary

Calgary Expo partners with Fan Expo for better guest list

Fan Expo is behind large events in Toronto, Vancouver and the states

Metro Lad and cosplayer Bibi as Wonder Woman at Calgary Expo 2016.

Jennifer Friesen / For Metro

Metro Lad and cosplayer Bibi as Wonder Woman at Calgary Expo 2016.

The Calgary Expo just slipped on an infinity gauntlet – they’re partnering up with Fan Expo for future comic conventions.

Fan Expo organizes some of the largest pop culture events in North America. Just like the Calgary Expo team also organizes other events like Edmonton Expo, Fan Expo organizes Fan Expo Toronto, Fan Expo Vancouver, MegaCon in Orlando, Fan Expo Dallas and more.

Essentially what this partnership means, according to a Calgary Expo release, is that Calgary will have access to an improved list of media and creator guests, more attention from global brands and more networking opportunities.

Ticketing info for the next Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo will be announced by December.

