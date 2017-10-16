Calgary family displaced from home by accidental fire
Calgary Fire Department said the family of four had working smoke alarms in their northeast home
A Calgary family of four has been displaced after their northeast home caught fire early Monday morning.
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said calls of a house fire on Tarrington Green NE came in just past 5 a.m. and by the time crews arrived, smoke and flames were already visible from the windows and roof.
The two adults and two children under the age of 10 were able to flee the home before crews arrived and no one was hurt, a release from the CFD said. A woman reportedly alerted the family to the blaze by banging on their door.
The family is receiving assistance from CEMA (Calgary Emergency Management Agency) and the Red Cross as the house sustained significant damage.
The cause of the fire was deemed accidental due to improper disposal of smoking materials, according to the CFD, who added the family did have working smoke alarms in their home but they only activated once the fire breached the home's windows from the outside.
