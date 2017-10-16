Calgary kids vote purple: Nenshi wins city-wide mock election

Calgary kids voting in a mock election were seeing purple.

More than 30,000 elementary and high school students participated in the Student Vote project for the 2017 Calgary municipal and school board elections.

The project is part of CIVIX, a non-partisan, national charity “dedicated to building the skills and habits of active and engaged citizenship” in Canadian youth.

Students were taught about government and the electoral process, exploring the issues and candidates, and were encouraged to discuss the election with family and friends.

At the end, they cast their own ballots for the official candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee.

Calgary students voted overwhelmingly in favour of mayoral incumbent Naheed Nenshi with 45.9 per cent of the votes, defeating front runner Bill Smith who received 27.9 per cent of votes.

Former city councillor, Andre Chabot brought in 7.5 per cent of votes, with Stan ‘The Man’ Waciak receiving 4.2 per cent of votes.

Throughout the city, students elected the following candidates for municipal council:

Ward 1: Ward Sutherland

Ward 2: Joe Magliocca

Ward 3: Jyoti Gondek

Ward 4: Sean Chu

Ward 5: George Chahal

Ward 6: Jeff Davison

Ward 7: Druh Farrell

Ward 8: Evan Woolley

Ward 9: Cheryl Link

Ward 10: Gar Gar

Ward 11: Robert Dickinson

Ward 12: Shane A. Keating

Ward 13: Art Johnston

Ward 14: Peter Demong

According to CIVIX, student polls had been closed and votes tallied by 3:45 on Monday. In total 31, 577 students cast votes.

“CIVIX would like to thank all of the dedicated Calgary teachers that have made civic education a priority and added democracy to the curriculum,” said Taylor Gunn, President of CIVIX.

“With more than 80,000 participants across the province, we have surpassed expectations for our first-ever local elections project in Alberta.”

When it comes to public school trustee, students voted in favour of three Students Count slate members with Mike Bradshaw winning in Wards 12 and 14, Althea Adams winning in Wards 3 and 4 and Lisa Davis taking the seat for Wards 6 and 7.

Incumbent Julie Hrdlicka held on to her trustee position in Wards 11 and 13, according to the student vote, with fellow trustee Trina Hurdman being pushed out by Gord Cummings in Wards 1 and 2.